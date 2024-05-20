Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Trading Up 2.7%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) was up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $38.66. Approximately 56,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 501,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on VITL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Vital Farms Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 31,643 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $662,604.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,415.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 14,006 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $224,516.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,733.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 31,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $662,604.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,931 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,415.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,140 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,650,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,613,000 after acquiring an additional 224,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after buying an additional 152,743 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 116.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after buying an additional 463,471 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 79.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 231,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 19.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 477,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 77,710 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

