Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,345 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.98% of Voya Financial worth $74,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Voya Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Voya Financial stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.13. 633,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,043. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

