W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,661 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.16% of W.W. Grainger worth $887,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,113,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $6.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $952.50. The company had a trading volume of 67,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,277. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $641.95 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $972.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $900.46.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $938.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWW

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.