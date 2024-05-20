Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Bayview Asset Management LLC

Bayview Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,750 shares during the quarter. Webster Financial comprises 0.4% of Bayview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bayview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 58,799 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.14. 693,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,395. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.