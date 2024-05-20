Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) recently:

5/9/2024 – Super Micro Computer was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/1/2024 – Super Micro Computer had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $937.00 to $800.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Super Micro Computer had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $530.00 to $800.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Super Micro Computer was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2024 – Super Micro Computer had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $960.00 to $890.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Super Micro Computer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $1,300.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Super Micro Computer is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Super Micro Computer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $530.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Super Micro Computer was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/16/2024 – Super Micro Computer had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $600.00 to $1,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Super Micro Computer is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Super Micro Computer had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $925.00 to $1,300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $9.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $877.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,092,577. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.26 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $916.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.42.

Get Super Micro Computer Inc alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $140,751,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $95,211,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.