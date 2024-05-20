Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND):

5/16/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/15/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $262.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $121.07. The company had a trading volume of 386,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,309. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.95. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,075,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,580 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.6% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,966,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,641,000 after acquiring an additional 211,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,191,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,374,000 after acquiring an additional 336,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,519,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,346,000 after acquiring an additional 254,749 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

