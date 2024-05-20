Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WB. HSBC reduced their price target on Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.60 price target on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised Weibo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Get Weibo alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WB

Weibo Stock Performance

NASDAQ WB opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Weibo has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Weibo had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $463.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.