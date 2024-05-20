Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 70,394 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $466,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 219,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,681 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,409.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 65,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE TTE traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.47. 315,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,421. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $170.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.87.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

