Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $498.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,471,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754,208 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.33% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $498,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 888,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,104. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

