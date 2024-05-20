Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $652.32 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.13% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $652,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VGT stock traded up $5.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $538.09. The company had a trading volume of 265,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,802. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $514.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.61. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $391.39 and a 12 month high of $540.31. The stock has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

