Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $931.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,171 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.89% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $931,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,798. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

