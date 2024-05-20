Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,246,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 872,928 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.62% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $551,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.46. 1,423,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744,321. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

