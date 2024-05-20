Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 12,468 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,504,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $717,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDS. Wolfe Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.56.

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $640,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock worth $9,083,347 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $450.54. The company had a trading volume of 45,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,771. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $442.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.96 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

