Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) PT Raised to $75.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 18.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $91.49. 167,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,511. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.17 and a 200-day moving average of $109.96. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $160.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 46.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 7.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 11.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 8.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

