Whitbread (LON:WTB) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,145 ($39.50) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,166.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,347.04. The company has a market cap of £5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,965.63, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,983.63 ($37.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,714 ($46.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 62.90 ($0.79) per share. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Whitbread’s payout ratio is currently 6,062.50%.
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
