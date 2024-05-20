Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Director Thomas Donald Brisbin Sells 7,347 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $235,177.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 413,908 shares in the company, valued at $13,249,195.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Willdan Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WLDN traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 82,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,972. The company has a market cap of $442.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $34.81.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

