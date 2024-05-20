William P. Taylor Acquires 5,000 Shares of SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) CEO William P. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
SR Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:SRBK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,419. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38.
SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.78 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SR Bancorp
About SR Bancorp
SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
