William P. Taylor Acquires 5,000 Shares of SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) CEO William P. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SR Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRBK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,419. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SR Bancorp

About SR Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SR Bancorp by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 106,843 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in SR Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SR Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 24.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

