Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Trimmed by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75,012 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned 0.11% of Workday worth $77,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 4.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Workday by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Workday by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 372,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,090,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.64.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.38. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $191.04 and a one year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

