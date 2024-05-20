Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $57,025,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Workiva by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 307.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,931 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Workiva by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $85.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,733. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 1.04. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.63 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

