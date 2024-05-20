XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $8.30

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.51. XPeng shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 2,604,066 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

XPeng Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in XPeng by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

