Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.21

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.21 and last traded at $42.19, with a volume of 66685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,661,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,470 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,716,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 377,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 204,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

