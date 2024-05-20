Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.67

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.67 and last traded at $42.65, with a volume of 1740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.54.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $560.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,927.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,637,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,820 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,921.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 555,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 528,351 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000.

About Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

