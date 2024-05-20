Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Xylem has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Xylem has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xylem to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.16. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.93.

Insider Activity

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.70.

View Our Latest Report on XYL

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.