Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.
Xylem has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Xylem has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xylem to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.
Xylem Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.16. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.93.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.70.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xylem
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.