Yarra Square Partners LP Grows Stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the quarter. Target Hospitality makes up 4.2% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Yarra Square Partners LP owned about 0.44% of Target Hospitality worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.48. 235,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,783. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.06.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 41.41% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

