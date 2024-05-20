Yü Group PLC (LON:YU) Insider Sells £483,406.56 in Stock

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Free Report) insider Paul Rawson sold 27,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,764 ($22.16), for a total value of £483,406.56 ($607,142.13).

Yü Group Price Performance

YU stock opened at GBX 1,680 ($21.10) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,718.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,370.98. The stock has a market cap of £281.74 million, a P/E ratio of 994.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Yü Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.46) per share. This is an increase from Yü Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. Yü Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,366.86%.

About Yü Group

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail, Smart, and Metering Assets segments. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company also provides electric vehicle charge points; smart meter installation and maintenance services; gas shipping services; and green electricity and carbon neutral gas.

