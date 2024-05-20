Zcash Price Reaches $23.41 on Major Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $23.41 or 0.00034986 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $382.24 million and $49.14 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00053555 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012338 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.