Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.99-$5.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.610-$4.620 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.61 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.20-$1.21 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.56.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,928,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,347. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $317,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $317,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,101. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

