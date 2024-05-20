Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $205.00 at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $240.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.26.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.02. Zscaler has a one year low of $123.21 and a one year high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,683,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,051,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,217,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

