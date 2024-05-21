11,712 Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 39.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.22. 160,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,918. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,072.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,072.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $5,092,403.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,929.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,817 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,415 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOS. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

