13,008 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,008 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,372,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,395,000 after buying an additional 3,460,792 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 95.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,484,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 693.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,171,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,385,000 after buying an additional 1,023,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.