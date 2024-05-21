13,008 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,008 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,372,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,395,000 after buying an additional 3,460,792 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 95.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,484,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 693.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,171,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,385,000 after buying an additional 1,023,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group
In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of CFG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.36.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.
Citizens Financial Group Company Profile
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
