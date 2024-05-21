1,539 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Purchased by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,489,000 after buying an additional 44,516 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 70,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 17,074.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 73,590 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.41. 156,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $89.25.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRS. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,031 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

