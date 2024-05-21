1,599 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.05% of NVR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $246,031,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,259,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,045,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE NVR traded down $50.76 on Tuesday, reaching $7,627.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $8,211.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7,751.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7,215.38.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $99.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,202 shares of company stock worth $24,271,615 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

