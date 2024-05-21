19,200 Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Acquired by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 235.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in EnerSys by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,385,000 after purchasing an additional 62,146 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 750,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,817,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 894.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 54,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.41. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.24 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

