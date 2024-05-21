2,001 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Acquired by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $1,954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $1,954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 712,402 shares of company stock worth $89,071,727 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,359,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,957. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 375.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.17.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

