2,330 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Acquired by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 27,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 28,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.21. 521,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,646. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The firm has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average of $124.64.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

