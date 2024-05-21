26,950 Shares in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Mattel by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 328,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 135,209 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,484,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth $76,819,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mattel by 161.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90,539 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mattel news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

