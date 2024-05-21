270,707 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 270,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,542,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,140,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $107,276,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,107 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,790,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $8,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,849,215 shares in the company, valued at $121,576,004.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $24,894,000. Corporate insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,159,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DKNG

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.