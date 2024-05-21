3,900 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Woodward by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 83,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Woodward by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWD. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $181.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $181.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,036,686. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

