3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in 3M by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in 3M by 4.0% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

3M Price Performance

3M stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.71. 350,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,690,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average is $98.57.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.48%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

