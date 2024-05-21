432 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Financial LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Stock Down 1.2 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Comeback Alert: Shopify’s Rally Is About to Begin
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.