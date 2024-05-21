50,704 Shares in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Purchased by Kim LLC

Kim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 529,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 63,068 shares in the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IRRX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 10. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp.

