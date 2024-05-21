666 Shares in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Bought by TSA Wealth Managment LLC

TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,066,825,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $1,892,774,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 468,415 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $168,636,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 33,201.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,189,000 after buying an additional 410,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $435.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.78. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $350.60 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The stock has a market cap of $209.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

