756 Shares in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Bought by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Linde by 42.2% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.02. 644,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,254. The company has a market capitalization of $209.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $350.60 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

