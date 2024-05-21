80,900 Shares in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Hamilton Beach Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78. The company has a market cap of $255.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.97. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hamilton Beach Brands Increases Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

