8,363 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Purchased by TSA Wealth Managment LLC

TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,280.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after buying an additional 263,912 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,148,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,916,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 146,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

IYE stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,869. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

