8,497 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Bought by TSA Wealth Managment LLC

TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,489,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,047 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,751 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,747,000 after acquiring an additional 640,943 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,557,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,574,000 after purchasing an additional 581,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,780,000.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.54. 408,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,288. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $50.11.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
