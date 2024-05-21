9,253 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 159,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 120,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,209,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after purchasing an additional 256,820 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,540,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,361,000 after acquiring an additional 420,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 416,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 102,271 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 131,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

