A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Gap Down to $16.45

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.45, but opened at $15.41. A10 Networks shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 558,010 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

A10 Networks Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $804,241.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,579,451.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,470,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,007 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,486,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,753,000 after purchasing an additional 676,509 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 41.0% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,273,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,145,000 after buying an additional 370,240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 517,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 302,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 271,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

