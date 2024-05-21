abrdn Asia Focus plc (AAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Asia Focus Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AAS stock opened at GBX 285.14 ($3.62) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £440.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,357.80 and a beta of 0.64. abrdn Asia Focus has a twelve month low of GBX 240 ($3.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 289 ($3.67). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 269.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 262.78.

About abrdn Asia Focus

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

