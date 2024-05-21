Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 55.6% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN IAF opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $4.55.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Australia Equity Fund
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Rumble Stock Gets Ready to Rumble in its Second Quarter
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- International Game Technology Isn’t Playing Games With Guidance
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Arista Networks Advances the Era of AI and Microperimeters
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.